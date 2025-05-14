Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 370) Mal Acting Different Around The Ladies, McDonalds Menu, Bad Tequila

Time stamps:

0:10 – Shoulder pain story

2:10 – Interesting DMs received

8:10 – Women in the room

12:00 – Apology to women

15:02 – Mother’s Day plans

16:50 – McDonald’s memories

20:10 – Mc Lobster discussion

23:00 – Secret menu items

25:50 – City Island violence

29:00 – Dubai content creators

34:48 – Spiritual level discussion

37:50 – Podcasting changes

39:55 – 2025 BET Award Nominations

45:56 – Acting classes

49:39 – Dream roles

1:00:01 – Embarrassing sex moments

1:02:29 – IUD mishap story

1:04:59 – Plan B effectiveness

Spread the love