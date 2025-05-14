Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 370) Mal Acting Different Around The Ladies, McDonalds Menu, Bad Tequila

Time stamps:
0:10 – Shoulder pain story
2:10 – Interesting DMs received
8:10 – Women in the room
12:00 – Apology to women
15:02 – Mother’s Day plans
16:50 – McDonald’s memories
20:10 – Mc Lobster discussion
23:00 – Secret menu items
25:50 – City Island violence
29:00 – Dubai content creators
34:48 – Spiritual level discussion
37:50 – Podcasting changes
39:55 – 2025 BET Award Nominations
45:56 – Acting classes
49:39 – Dream roles
1:00:01 – Embarrassing sex moments
1:02:29 – IUD mishap story
1:04:59 – Plan B effectiveness
