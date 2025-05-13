Tory Lanez Hospitalized After Being Stabbed In Prison ***Updated***

Tory Lanez, who is currently serving time in prison for shooting, Megan Thee Stallion, has reportedly been stabbed in prison by a fellow inmate. TMZ has learned of the incident stating that while this isn’t the manner in which Tory wanted to get out of prison, it unfortunately is that way.

The rapper sustained serious injuries that required him to be hospitalized and in immediate care in Bakersfield, where he is currently being treated. Details about the incident are currently unclear, but what is clear is the fact that the injuries have been deemed as non life threatening and that Tory will be back in the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi upon receiving medical clearance. This is where he has been serving his 10 year sentence for shooting at Megan Thee Stallion, a claim he continues to deny from prison.

Thus far, no specific details have been made public regarding the name of Tory’s attacker and the cause of altercation. Stay tuned for more updates on this story.

***Updated***

Tory’s instagram account has provided and update on Tory’s condition.