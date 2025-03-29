Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, & QueenzFlip (Episode 812) “Stove Side Chat”

The JBP opens up the latest episode sharing where they stand on ‘taking a break’ in a relationship (24:29) as well as if there are any phone restrictions when dealing with their partner (30:09). Chris Brown announces the ‘Breezy Bowl XX World Tour’ featuring Summer Walker & Bryson Tiller (46:26), the release of Lil Durk’s new album leads the room to debate the state of Hip-Hop and drill Rap (58:00), and Joe shares his thoughts on ‘The Good American Family’ on Hulu (1:32:38). Also, Marvin Sapp is under fire as a video resurfaces in which he held the church hostage for donations (1:38:07), Lebron James joins Pat McAfee & continues feud with the media as Stephen A. Smith continues to fire back (1:50:11), YG’s new record ‘2004’ (2:18:08), Will Smith’s new album ‘Based on a True Story’ (2:33:45), Part of the Show (2:50:09), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Jozzy – “Maybe”

Ice | Sauce Walka & That Mexican OT – “Check Please”

Parks | Jessie Reyez – “GOLIATH”

Ish | Larissa Lambert – “Cardio”