Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, QueenzFlip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 808) “Meet Me at the Police Station”

Joe begins the latest episode with some theories about Melyssa after an off mic conversation before questioning Ice over an Xbox purchase (4:35). The room then does a quick review of Playboi Carti’s new album ‘MUSIC’ (46:30), QueenzFlip asks his cohosts about Lil Wayne’s legacy (54:00), Former En Vogue & Lucy Pearl member Dawn Robinson reveals she’s been living in her car for three years (1:11:36), and a Houston embalmer has been charged with mutilating a corpse (1:35:13). Also, actor Anthony Mackie talks raising young men and says masculinity has been killed which leads to a heated debate from the JBP (1:46:09), Vivica Fox has been rumored to have gotten a BBL at age 60 (2:20:15), in movies and TV shows the castmates share what they are currently watching (2:50:28), and much more!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: www.patreon.com/joebudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Fridayy (feat. Kehlani) – “Saving My Love”

Ice | B.G. – “Freedom of Speech”

Parks | Radamiz & Fortes – “Face Up”

Melyssa | pastels, Jessica Domingo & Relyae – “Could’ve Been U (Remix)”