Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, & Melyssa Ford (Episode 787) “Shartonay”

In the final JBP episode of 2024, Joe starts off with a story of his trip to Madison Square Garden on Christmas Day (4:25) before the room shares how the holiday went with their family’s and friends (23:05). On Christmas Eve, leaked clips of Young Thug’s jail calls hit the internet (42:00), Joe shares his thoughts on SZA’s ‘LANA’ project (1:00:59), Melyssa addresses her recent livestream (1:17:36), and Beyoncé’s halftime performance on Netflix for the Baltimore/Houston game (1:26:13). Also, the latest between Jay-Z & Tony Buzbee (1:47:00), the crew shares things they are trying to improve on in 2025 (1:53:34), a recent online feud over Ray J (2:33:49), Emanny & Joe discuss their run-in with Tracy Morgan at the Knicks game (3:09:50), Part of the Show (3:36:00), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Amaria BB – “Coco Butta”

Ice | Kodak Black (feat. Juvenile & B.G.) – “Same Altima”

Parks | Apollo Brown & CRIMEAPPLE – “Mercy”

Ish | Eric Bellinger – “Deck the Halls”

Melyssa | Ailam – “Disconnect”