Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Queenzflip, Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 785) “Appreciation Quote”

Joe returns and begins with sharing his feelings about the cast and the JBP episodes in his absence before the crew of Marc, Melyssa, Parks, & QueenzFlip dive into Jay-Z’s accuser having major inconsistencies in her allegations as Hov and his legal team are prepared to take action against Tony Buzbee (). Joe shares his thoughts about the new Jamie Foxx special on Netflix () as well as his recent experience at Usher’s show at the Barclay’s Center (), Travis Hunter wins the 2024 Heisman as him and his fiancée also remain in the news (), and Luigi Mangione has hired a lawyer (). Also, Marc doubles down on his take when it comes to playing spades (), the drone sightings in New Jersey (), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | KountyBoy Solo – “Identity Crisis”

Marc | Homeboy Sandman – “Couple Bars (Honey, Sugar, Darling, Sweetie, Baby, Boo)”

Parks | Fashawn & Little Vic – “Capo”

QueenzFlip | Connie Diiamond (feat. Don Q) – “Make Amends”

Melyssa | Rose Gold (feat. Like) – “Stay Down”