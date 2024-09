Following much anticipation, LL finally releases his first collab with Eminem titled “Murdergram Deux”. Off of LL Cool J’s highly anticipated album, The FORCE, which is set to drop on September 6th via Def Jam Recordings and Virgin Music Group. Produced by Eminem and Q-Tip. The two legends get busy on energetic record.

You can stream “Murdergram Deux” below.

***Updated with the official video***