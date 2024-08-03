Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice,, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 747) “Can You Not?”

Music Executive Ray Daniels joins the cast in the latest episode as the JBP begins with Lil Yachty saying he’s quitting the internet following backlash from his comments on the ‘Flagrant’ Podcast and whether they would have leaked the ‘Super Soak’ record with Drake (25:20). The room then discusses if there is a passive-aggressive beef between Drake & LeBron (50:11), LL Cool J sits down with Shannon Sharpe and discusses his Def Jam Mount Rushmore (1:08:43), and the Paris Olympics continue on (1:15:25). Also, Dame Dash’s Roc-A-Fella stake is up for auction (1:25:36), The LOX Tiny Desk performance (1:52:48), Killer Mike’s new album (2:11:35), Trump speaks at the National Association of Black Journalists (2:16:34), Warner Music Group announces a major executive restructure (3:13:44), and much more!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: www.patreon.com/joebudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Tank (feat. Candice Boyd) – “Good Thing”

Ice | Made Men & The LOX – “Tommy’s Theme”

Parks | Killer Mike (feat. Anthony Hamilton) – “NOBODY KNOWS”

Melyssa | bored & Rondo Mo – “Ready”