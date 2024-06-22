Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, & Melyssa Ford (Episode 735) “Ain’t No Neutral”

This episode needs no introduction, as Joe kicks things off with a West Coast set () before the JBP provides an in-depth recap of Kendrick Lamar’s “The Pop Out – Ken and Friends” concert on Juneteenth (). Later, they discuss Matthew Stafford’s wife revealing that she had sex with his college backup () and the return of VERZUZ on X () before getting into new music – Kehlani’s ‘CRASH,’ Clipse’s track with John Legend “Birds Don’t Sing” and their upcoming album, Shaquille O’Neal & Notorious B.I.G.’s “You Can’t Stop the Reign” hitting DSPs, and more (). They also discuss Birdman telling New Orleans prison inmates that books won’t help them (), the Yahoo Sports piece that revealed that Michael Jordan’s 1988 Defensive Player of the Year season likely included home-biased stats (), **SPOILER ALERT** episode eight of ‘Dark Matter’ (), what they would look like in an alternate dimesnion (), if a child’s decisions are a reflection of their parents (), claims of a surge in STDs in Houston (), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | “Anywhere But Here” by Cocaine 80s

Ice | “Last Of The Few” by Arsonal Da Rebel (feat. Albee Al)

Parks | “Problems” by Ray Vaughn (feat. Pusha T)

Melyssa | “Mustang Sally” by Maeta

Emanny | “Supply & Demand” by Alonda Rich