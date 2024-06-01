Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, & Melyssa Ford (Episode 729) “The Blind Man”

The JBP kicks off this episode with their thoughts on the Rolling Stone article covering Diddy’s history of violence (38:44). In new music, Eminem drops his single ‘Houdini’ (1:24:32), Meek Mill releases ‘5AM IN PHILLY’ (1:27:54), and ‘Wanna Be’ by Cardi B, Meg Thee Stallion, & GloRilla also released (1:35:13). Also, Usher is set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award from BET (1:40:52), OVO 40’s beef with Cipha Sounds (1:56:30), Do we have a song of the summer for 2024 (2:01:53), Donald Trump found guilty on 34 counts in criminal trial (2:28:16), Joe reads a list of random topics from his phone (2:59:49), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Emanny – “Selfish”

Ice | Tha Dogg Pound & Snoop Dogg – “Grown Up”

Parks | Mach-Hommy (feat. Archie Whitewater) – “LON LON”

Ish | ESTA. & Leon Thomas – “Dangerous Game”

Melyssa | UNA MIA (feat. Lekan) – “Better Care (Remix)”

Emanny | THANKYOUMARTINO – “Omw”