Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish & Queenzflip (Episode 710) “Royal Rumble”

Kendrick Lamar’s verse on Future & Metro Boomin’s new album ‘WE DON’T TRUST YOU’ has received a lot of attention as the JBP begins this episode with a breakdown (21:47), will Drake and/or J. Cole respond (33:10), showing appreciation for Metro’s production on the project (42:50), Big Sean’s unfortunate timing (56:18), and the room picks a side in the beef (1:06:20). In other new music, Tyla and SiR drop albums (1:22:07), Meg Thee Stallion announces her upcoming tour (1:25:13), and Schoolboy Q talks “checking in” during Drink Champs interview (1:50:26). Also, the Freaknik documentary on Hulu is out (1:58:46), Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter is involved in a gambling scandal (2:20:25), lawsuits for Hermes & Apple (2:25:35), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Justin Timberlake – “Technicolor”

Ice | Arsonal Da Rebel – “Rain”

Parks | Mobb Deep – “Adrenaline”

Ish | Amaria – “Beggin’”