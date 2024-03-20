Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish & Queenzflip (Episode 709) “Ish Type Beat”

The JBP kicks things off with recent news of Bruno Mars owing MGM $50 million in gambling debt (21:33) before moving to new podcasts emerging including LeBron James & JJ Redick, as well as Lamar Odom & Caitlin Jenner (42:49). The room then speculates the rumors that 4Batz is an AI artist (57:16), new albums from Beyoncé & Future are on the way (1:02:29), and J. Cole drops another vlog teasing new music (1:09:49). Also, DJ Akademiks offers Meek Mill a podcast deal (1:22:15), *TRIGGER WARNING* the four-part Nickelodeon documentary ‘Quiet on Set’ has been released (1:34:30), Amanda Seales says she doesn’t feel welcome in black spaces (2:06:46), and much more!

