The JBP kicks off this episode discussing Parks recent shopping trip in prep for the Grammy's (10:22) as well as their reactions to the Eagles & Chiefs wins over the weekend (22:08). Ma$e, Cam'ron & Jadakiss performed at the Apollo Theater on Saturday night (47:28), Joe has a fun question for the guys (1:05:57), and Bobby Shmurda has a new song out (1:22:37). The room debates whether the Grammy's matter or not (1:33:40), Part of the Show (2:25:52), + MORE!

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Dylan Sinclair, DESTIN CONRAD, & Jvck James – “Open (Remix)” Ice | Busta Rhymes (feat. Bilal) – “Murda” Parks | Lil Yachty – “running out of time” Ish | Traetwothree – “Outside Like This”