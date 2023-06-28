The JBP starts this episode recapping their trip to see Bill Burr over the weekend (15:33) before sharing their thoughts on the 2023 BET Awards in LA (23:00). An argument between JT & Uzi took place in which she threw her phone at him (29:30), Patti LaBelle forgets the words during her Tina Turner tribute (44:48), Offset & Quavo perform honoring Takeoff (49:46), and Busta Rhymes receives the Lifetime Achievement Award (53:00). Also, Cardi B allegedly gets her cheat back (1:19:22), a concerning video of Kodak Black hits the internet (2:00:27), Ice Cube goes on a rant about the NBA and gatekeepers (2:22:35), Part of the Show returns (2:33:08), + MORE!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Glenn Jones – “I’ve Been Searchin’ (Nobody Like You)”

Ice | Doe Boy – “RHUDE BOY”

Parks | Killer Mike (feat. Jagged Edge) – “SLUMMER”

Ish | Genia – “The One”

QueenzFlip | Jim Jones – “Never Did 3 Quarters”