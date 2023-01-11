The gang opens up this episode recapping the weekend in D.C., which included the Gervonta Davis & Hector Garcia fight as well as a ringside altercation between Meek Mill’s camp & boxer Gary Russell Jr. (13:20) and Meek issued an apology for filming a music video in Ghana’s presidential palace (28:23). Next, Big Scarr’s family is addressing Gucci Mane’s funeral contributions on social media following his passing (33:25) and Joe wants someone to explain who Andrew Tate is (52:40). Rapper Lola Brooke joins the pod (1:29:06), calling out the double standard with domestic violence after videos of UFC President Dana White surface (2:17:03), Tory Lanez gets a new lawyer (2:41:00), Max B is coming home (2:44:33), + MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Orion Sun – “dirty dancer” Ice | J. Stone & DJ Drama (feat. RJmrLA) – “Hit Different” Parks | Aaron Frazer – “Have Mercy” Ish | Ant Clemons – “In Between” Melyssa | Khruangbin & Leon Bridges – “Mariella”