In the final episode of 2022, QueenzFlip rejoins the pod, and the collective share how they all spent their Christmas (14:22), in addition to covering the verdict in the Tory Lanez & Megan Thee Stallion case (29:07). Also, it seems that peace is in the air as Fredo Bang & NBA YoungBoy end their beef (1:20:59). Next, Joe reveals he did not receive any gifts for Christmas this year (1:28:20) and Derrick Rose still getting buckets off the court (1:37:35). Lastly, the guys cover Netflix trying to end password sharing (1:49:23), Ja Morant's signature Nike sneakers are on the way (2:16:34), the guys recap the past year (2:27:37), + MORE!

Sleeper Picks: Joe | C.S. Armstrong – “DENNIS RODMAN” Ice | Sauce Walka (feat. Babyface Ray) – “Black Kings” Parks | Your Old Droog – “Here’s Johnny” Ish | Alijah Kai – “Ultimatums” QueenzFlip | Frank Sinatra – “My Way”