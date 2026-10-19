Home Live Performances Video: Cardi B – NPR Tiny Desk Concert Live Performances Video: Cardi B – NPR Tiny Desk Concert October 19, 2026 Cardi B is the latest artist to perform on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert. For the highly anticipated performance she hits the Tiny Desk stage to perform her hits. Watch the full performance below. Spread the love Related posts: New Music: Lil Yachty ft. Cardi B & Offset – Who Want the Smoke? Video: Juvenile – NPR Tiny Desk Concert Cardi B Confirms Split From Offset New Music: GloRilla Ft. Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion – Wanna Be (Remix) Album Stream: Cardi B – AM I THE DRAMA? Music Video: Cardi B – AH HA