Home New Music New Music: Styles P – Royal Ghost (Freestyle) New Music New Music: Styles P – Royal Ghost (Freestyle) October 19, 2026 Styles P keeps his recent string of freestyles going with his latest “Royal Ghost Freestyle”. Styles P kicks his magnificent bars for his latest effort. Check it out below. Spread the love Related posts: Video: Joe Budden – The Pull Up Episode 5 W/ Styles P Album Stream: Styles P – Penultimate: A Calm Wolf Is Still A Wolf Music Video: Styles P – Ride In / Ride Out New Music: Dave East & Harry Fraud ft. Styles P – Alley Oop New Music: Styles P – Ghosted You Music Video: Styles P – Set Of P’s