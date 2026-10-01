John Legend and Pharrell Williams confront inequality and neighborhood violence in Paul Hunter-directed “Fireflies” video. Off of John’s upcoming album Muse, which is set to drop on October 23rd via Republic Records. The song traces that impulse through inherited trauma, neighborhood violence, and a system that offers too few ways out. In the video, John performs with the Hollywood Cinematic Orchestra against stark studio backdrops. Moving between those settings connects the formal performance to the domestic lives at the center of the song.

Watch the “Fireflies” video below.

