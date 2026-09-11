John Legend previews his Pharrell-produced album Muse with “Daylight,” the first single from the October 23 release. John Legend and Pharrell Williams have known each other for more than two decades, but it took a Clipse record to turn that relationship into a full album. Legend’s appearance on “The Birds Don’t Sing” from Clipse’s Let God Sort Em Out gave Pharrell the idea to build an entire project around his voice. “Daylight” is the first proper single from Muse. Legend previewed the song during CBS’s America’s Tailgate before releasing the studio version.

You can listen to “Daylight” below.

