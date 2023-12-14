New Music: John Legend – Don’t Need To Sleep

2023 Tribeca Festival selection, We Dare To Dream is currently streaming on Peacock. It is a sports documentary about the historic refugee Olympic team at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. The film tells

“the story of refugee athletes from Iran, Syria, South Sudan and Cameroon who swim, run and fight their way to opportunity and safety in host nations across the world.”

Directed by Waad Al-Kateab, We Dare To Dream is executive produced by Angelina Jolie and EGOT recipient John Legend.

John just released a track titled “Don’t Need To Sleep,” off of the film’s soundtrack. He has to say about the track

“I am honored to contribute an original song to We Dare to Dream. Waad Al-Kateab has created an important film and I hope “Don’t Need to Sleep” does the documentary and its extraordinary subjects justice.”

You can stream “Don’t Need To Sleep” and check out the documentary trailer below.