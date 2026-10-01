E-40 premieres the Jae Synth-directed visual for his record “On Here Trippin” from his project Turning My Money Over. The video cuts between performances against a white studio backdrop and a podcast setup, with shots of camera operators, lenses, and switching equipment woven into the edit. That studio setting gives 40 room to play to the lens: he gestures through his performance, shows off his chain, and shares the frame with companions dancing behind him.

Watch the “On Here Trippin” video below.

