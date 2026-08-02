Music Video: E-40 ft. Juvenile – Sumn Ain’t Right

August 2, 2026

E-40 taps Juvenile for his new single “Sumn Ain’t Right,” which is accompanied by an official music video. “Sumn Ain’t Right” brings two regional originals into the same frame. The official video keeps the focus on the pair as they trade verses with the easy authority of artists who have each built a catalog on unmistakable voices and regional identity. The release arrives while E-40 readies Turning My Money Over, his forthcoming 40-song quadruple album, set to drop on August 28th.

Watch the “Sumn Ain’t Right” video below.

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