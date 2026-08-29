Yung Miami recruits Lil Baby and Kodak Black for “Spend Dat (Remix)” & Shenseea, Vybz Cartel & Davido for the Spend Dat (International Remix),” extending her biggest solo hit with a new Southern rap and worldwide lineup. Yung Miami is stretching the biggest solo record of her career in two different directions. After “Spend Dat” climbed to No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100, Lil Baby and Kodak Black join her for the primary remix, while a separate “Spend Dat (International Remix)” brings Davido, Shenseea and Vybz Kartel into the record’s widening orbit.

You can stream the “Spend Dat” remixes below.

