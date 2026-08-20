Trippie Redd and Rob49 share the official video for their record “MTV”. Off of Trippie’s newly released 25-song album NDA. The hard-edged flex record turns MTV Cribs into a marker of luxury and status.

Watch the “MTV” video below.

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