Home Music Video Music Video: Trippie Redd ft. Rob49 – MTV Music Video Music Video: Trippie Redd ft. Rob49 – MTV August 20, 2026 Trippie Redd and Rob49 share the official video for their record “MTV”. Off of Trippie’s newly released 25-song album NDA. The hard-edged flex record turns MTV Cribs into a marker of luxury and status. Watch the “MTV” video below. Spread the love Related posts: New Music: Trippie Redd & Smokepurpp – Crash Video: Trippie Redd Goes Sneaker Shopping In Atlanta Music Video: Lil Durk ft. Rob49 – Same Side Music Video: Trippie Redd ft. Roddy Ricch – Closed Doors Music Video: MGK & Trippie Redd – Lost Boys Music Video: Moneybagg Yo Ft. Rob49 – Bussin