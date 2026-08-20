Jay Worthy, George Clinton, and LNDN DRGS bring Larry June and Leven Kali into the Generation P rollout with the official video for “P Of The Week.” Generation P is scheduled for August 28th release. Worthy has described the project as a tribute to the lineage linking three generations, while its 12-song tracklist also features Snoop Dogg, Ty Dolla $ign, Channel Tres, Terrace Martin, Curren$y, 03 Greedo, Del the Funky Homosapien, Aceyalone, Ab-Soul, YG, and The Game.

Watch the “P Of The Week” video below.

