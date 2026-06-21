Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs “10 Years of Drink Champs: The Wildest Moments Ever”

N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN sit back and look at 10 years and 500 episodes of Drink Champs. They talk about how it all started with those first pilot episodes and how nobody expected it to blow up like this. They go back through the wildest moments, from 50 Cent pulling up solo to the legendary DMX episode and Kanye smoking on the show. There’s the 2 Chainz and Jack Thriller call, Alicia Keys having fun with it, Shaq telling his Stevie Wonder elevator story, and Benzino going off. They pour out love for the legends who passed and shout out everyone who started their own podcast after coming through. It’s a real fun trip down memory lane that shows just how much this show means to the culture.

Spread the love