Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 373) w/ BIG X THA PLUG & 6WA

This week on Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Wallo267 & Gillie Da King head down to Dallas to tap in with the South’s newest rap supergroup 6WA — featuring BigXthaPlug, Ro$ama, Murdagang PB, Yung Hood, and KAIN3.

The guys sit down with the whole squad to break down how 6WA came together, their individual journeys in the game, and what’s next as they take over the rap scene. Big X Tha Plug also reflects on his come-up since his first appearance on MDWOG (before the release of his breakout project Take Care) and how his life and career have completely leveled up since then.

Spread the love