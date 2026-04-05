Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs W/ Swae Lee

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the legendary, Swae Lee !

Known for his melodic influence and chart-topping hooks, Swae Lee opens up about his journey from Mississippi to global stardom, reflecting on the rise of Rae Sremmurd and the chemistry that made their sound unforgettable.

Throughout the episode, Swae dives into the creation of massive hits like “Unforgettable,” the global smash with French Montana that went multi-platinum and dominated charts worldwide. He shares insight into his creative process, balancing solo success with group loyalty, and how he carved out a lane blending rap and melody.

As the drinks keep flowing, the conversation gets candid—touching on industry highs and lows, relationships, and the pressures of staying relevant in a fast-moving game. With plenty of laughs, unpredictable moments, and classic Drink Champs energy, this episode captures Swae Lee’s charisma, artistry, and the mindset that keeps him at the top of the culture.

Step into a wild, unfiltered episode as Swae Lee pulls up with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN for a night full of vibes, stories, and real talk.

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