Video: N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN – Drink Champs w/ Mike WiLL Made It

N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN sit down with Mike WiLL Made It to give him his flowers for being an absolute icon. He talks about his early days coming up in Atlanta and meeting Waka Flocka and Gucci Mane. Mike also breaks down how he built his label from the ground up and found Rae Sremmurd. They get into his crazy studio sessions with huge artists like Kendrick Lamar and Miley Cyrus. He even shares his honest thoughts about AI in music and taking a nine-year break between albums. Grab a drink and hear some great stories from a real hip-hop legend.

Spread the love