New Music: T.I. – Trauma Bond

New Music: CyHi – Look What You’ve Done / Bouncin Off Me
Music Video: DABABY – Pop That Thang
Album Stream: Jack Harlow – Monica
Music Video: Larry June, Curren$y & The Alchemist – Empty Pages
Music Video: T.I. – LET ‘EM KNOW
Music Video: TiaCorine ft. Wiz Khalifa – Was Hannin
New Music: Freddie Gibbs & DJ Paul – Find Out
New Music: T.I. – The Right One
T.I. keeps the new music coming as he delivers his latest record “Trauma Bond.” In the record, T.I. sounds sharp, irritated, and fully committed, leaning into pressure instead of polish.
You can stream “Trauma Bond” below.
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