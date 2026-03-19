New Music: T.I. – Trauma Bond

March 19, 2026

T.I. keeps the new music coming as he delivers his latest record “Trauma Bond.” In the record, T.I. sounds sharp, irritated, and fully committed, leaning into pressure instead of polish.

You can stream “Trauma Bond” below.

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