New Music: Jeremih & Kevin Gates ft. MadMaxx – Stroke You Up

March 13, 2026

Jeremih, Kevin Gates, and MadMaxx drop off their new single “Stroke U Up”. The track gives the feel of a focused, self-contained mood piece. Jeremih brings the kind of sleek, melodic sensuality that has made him such a reliable force. Kevin Gates adds a rougher, more grounded energy that keeps the record from floating off into something too polished. The result is a song that feels intimate without sounding sleepy, smooth, direct, and built around the push and pull between silkier melodies and a heavier rap presence.

You can stream “Stroke U Up” below.

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