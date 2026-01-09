Music Video: Bruno Mars – I Just Might

Bruno Mars is officially in album mode again, and “I Just Might” is his first single from the new project The Romantic, which is set to drop on February 27th. The song is bright with throwback pop-soul energy and a “band on a stage” swing. The video is shot like a ’70s soundstage performance and turns Bruno into the frontman of a whole crew, which is also Bruno. Along with the video, he also announced The Romantic Tour, which kicks off April 10th in Las Vegas.

Watch the “I Just Might” video below.