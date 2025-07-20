Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 462) w/ Giggs

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the one and only, Giggs!

UK rap powerhouse Giggs joins us for a candid and revealing episode that’s sure to resonate with fans on both sides of the Atlantic. Born Nathaniel Straight outta Peckham, South London, Giggs rose from the streets to become one of grime and UK rap’s most respected voices—thanks to his gravelly baritone, unapologetic lyrics, and magnetic presence. With chart-topping releases like Landlord and Big Bad…, he’s also built a reputation for raw storytelling that unapologetically reflects his journey.

Giggs opens up about his journey through the music industry: the hustle behind mixtape culture, navigating legal challenges, and the explosive growth of UK rap on the global stage. Giggs recounts memorable encounters—including collaborations with Drake—and offers his perspective on how the UK sound carved out its own identity. Between laughs, drinks, and iconic banter, Giggs reveals personal anecdotes from growing up in Peckham to life on tour and fatherhood.

Fans can anticipate bold takes on legacy, influence, and what’s next: mentorship, business ventures, and the evolution of street music culture. Whether you’re a longtime follower or new to his sound, this episode promises insight, authenticity, and the magnetic presence that defines Giggs. Don’t miss it.