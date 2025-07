On this episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Gillie & Wallo hit 95 North and pull up to Queens to tap in with one of the hottest rising stars in rap, Bay Swag. Whips in the rain and his raw real-life stories, Bay gives us an unfiltered look into his world.

We talk about his come-up in the rap game, what it’s like growing up with a father serving an 80+ year sentence, and how he turned pain into motivation. Bay also drops real gems for young artists trying to make it.