Less than a week after its reveal, Snoop Dogg’s latest album, Iz It A Crime? has arrived. Featuring 21 new songs and guest appearances by Pharrell Williams, Wiz Khalifa, LaRussell, JANE HANDCOCK, and Sexyy Red. Production handled by Rick Rock, Battlecat, Denaun Porter, Nottz, and more.

