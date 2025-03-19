Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 809) “Willfully Obtuse”

The latest episode from the JBP begins with the Mariah Carey tribute at the iHeart Awards who seemed to be unimpressed with the performances () which leads the room to discuss tributes needing an overhaul, and which celebrities & artists they’ll be sad about when they pass (). Usher is seemingly trying to change the lyrics to ‘Nice & Slow’ (), the crew discusses Bill Burr’s new stand-up special on Hulu and whether or not they agree with his opinion on open-casket funerals (), and UMG responds to Drake’s ‘Not Like Us’ lawsuit (). Also, the lineup for 2025 Dreamville Festival (), Iggy Azalea takes aim at UMG (), another Kanye West rant hits the internet (), Joe questions his co-hosts about hope (), Tracy Morgan throws up courtside at the Knicks game (), resurfaced audio of Jonathan Majors (), and much more.

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Fridayy – “Desert”

Ice | Keen Streetz – “Cut the stove on”

Parks | Sean Price – “Figure Four”

Melyssa | zandros & Limi – “Obsessed”

Marc | The Roots – “Silent Treatment”