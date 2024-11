Nicki Minaj celebrates the 10 anniversary of The Pinkprint on December 12 and for the celebration she shares the 10th Anniversary Edition of the album with 4 new songs:“Turn Yo Cap Back” with Swae Lee, “If It’s Okay” with David Guetta & Davido,

“Arctic Tundra” with Juice WRLD and “Remember Me” with Parker Ighile.

You can stream The Pinkprint 10th Anniversary Edition in its entirety below.