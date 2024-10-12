Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, & Queenzflip (Episode 766) “Good Kid, Good City”

Another dudecast is in effect for the latest JBP episode as they begin with a discussion on if they wash their own clothes (2:19) before they react to J. Cole’s latest record ‘Port Antonio’ in which he addresses his feelings following the fallout of the Drake & Kendrick Lamar beef (22:40). The room also discusses if new music is being devalued when it drops on Instagram instead of DSPs (1:17:30), GloRilla’s drops her debut studio album ‘GLORIOUS’ (1:42:10), and Rod Wave releases a new project titled ‘Last Lap’ (2:01:44). Elon Musk & Tesla preview humanoid Optimus robots (2:19:00), Harvard students creating futuristic smart glasses (2:32:49), a congratulations to Chaka Khan (2:37:03), the crew presses Ish about going out (2:43:30), Part of the Show (3:00:00), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Victoria Monét“Love Is Stronger Than Pride”

Ice | Wynne (feat. Conductor Williams) – “Wynne”

Parks | Madvillain (MF DOOM & Madlib) – “Figaro”

Ish | Syamali“California Rain”

Jaewon | Rod Wave“Federal Nightmares”

The Joe Budden Podcast · Episode 766 | “Good Kid, Good City”
