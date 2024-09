BIA is currently playing a supporting role on the second leg of Nicki Minaj’s historic Pink Friday 2 World Tour. She joins forces with Lil Yachty on the new single/video “Pissed Off”. In the visual, BIA stunts on the streets and in a crowd of dancers. Boat joins on a dark set and on the street with his crew and kicks his bars.

Watch the “Pissed Off” video below.