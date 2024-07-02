Music Video: Lupe Fiasco – No.1 Headband

Lupe continues to push his new project, Samurai. He returns with a visual for his track “No. 1 Headband”. In the video, Lupe cruises through the city with his female companion kicking his intricate bars.
Watch the “No. 1 Headband” video below.
