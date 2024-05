Mach-Hommy has just announced his new album, #RICHAXXHAITIAN and he teams up with 03 Greedo and producer Kaytranada for the title-track. With the hook from 03 Greedo, Mach-Hommy spits his viscous verse over Kaytranada’s bouncy and house-infused instrumental.#RICHAXXHAITIAN is set to drop on May 17th.

You can stream “#RICHAXXHAITIAN” below.