Music Video: Roc Marciano – BeBe’s Kids

Roc Marciano gives fans the latest visual from his album Marciology. This one is for “BeBe’s Kids”. The video’s director and animator unJUST had this to say about the visual:

“When I say it is an HONOR to have the one and only Roc Marci entrust me to visualize his music, I mean it wholeheartedly and it in its truest sense. It is crucial that you know just how vitally important this man and his art are to this beloved cultural. He is undoubtedly the most influential, impactful, vanguard and emulated hip-hop artist of the last 15+ years.”

Watch the “BeBe’s Kids” video below.