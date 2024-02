https://i.ibb.co/BZK5y74/French-Montana-Kyle-Richh-Jenn-Carter-Too-Fun.png

French Montana is “Too Fun” in his new video featuring Kyle Richh and Jenn Carter. In the live clip, French and his crew set up in the VIP section at a strip club. “Too Fun” is off French Montana’s new album, Mac & Cheese 5.

Watch the “Too Fun” video below.