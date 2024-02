https://i.ibb.co/1TvhtS9/A-AP-Twelvyy-ft-Rome-Streetz-American-Expression.png

A$AP Twelvyy and Rome Streetz connect in their new video “American Expression”. Directed by GTrain Production. The video features the two rapper at various spots in the city including a game room with a couple of baddies. “American Expression” is off of A$AP Twelvyy’s 2023 album, Kid$ Gotta Eat Da Deluxe.

Watch the “American Expression” video below