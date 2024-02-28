Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 703) “Big Rod”

In the latest episode, the JBP starts with discussing a couple fights from the weekend including Cam Newton getting jumped at a youth football event () and Busta Rhymes at French Montana’s album release party (). The room then reacts to the Wendy Williams Documentary (), Kanye calls for another boycott of adidas (), and another lawsuit has been brought against Diddy (). Also, Flip discusses the anticipation for the WWE moving forward (), Melyssa discusses the Reesa Teesa TikTok videos (), Drake seemingly shows Tory Lanez support on Instagram which has cause backlash (

), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Ice | French Montana (feat. Lil Wayne, Drake, & Rick Ross) – “Splash Brothers”

Parks | GEE$ – “Belly”

Ish | JAEL (feat. PHABO & The Kount) – “Red Dots”

Melyssa | Free Nationals, A$AP Rocky, & Anderson .Paak – “Gangsta”

