Houston native Travis Scott delivers his highly anticipated fourth studio album, UTOPIA. Featuring 19 new records and guest appearances by Bad Bunny, The Weekend, Beyoncé, Drake, James Blake, Westside Gunn, 21 Savage, Young Thug, Kid Cudi, and more. Also featuring production by Travis, Kanye West, Hit-Boy, Allen Ritter, Tay Keith, Justin Vernon, Wheezy, Boi-1da, Pharrell, Metro Boomin, The Alchemist, and more.

You can stream UTOPIA in its entirety below.