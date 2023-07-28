Home Album Stream Album Stream: Ransom & Nicholas Craven – Deleted Scenes 2 Album Stream Album Stream: Ransom & Nicholas Craven – Deleted Scenes 2 By Cyclone - July 28, 2023 Ransom and Nicholas Craven link up again for their second project of the year. This one is titled Deleted Scenes 2. Featuring 5 new songs and no listed guest appearances. You can stream Deleted Scenes 2 in its entirety below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Album Stream: Ransom & Nicholas Craven – Directors Cut 4 New Music: Ransom & Nicholas Craven – Body Of Lies Music Video: 38 Spesh ft. Ransom – Last Gasp Album Stream: Ransom & V Don – Chaos is My Ladder Music Video: Ransom – Chaotic Ceremony New Music: Ransom & Lloyd Banks – Short Notice