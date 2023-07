After almost a two year hiatus, Strange Music’s Tech N9ne returns with his new album, Bliss. Featuring 25 tracks and guest appearances by RMR, Conway The Machine, Joy Lucas, King Iso, Joey Cool, HU$H, Roblo Dastar, Lil’ Ava, King D, The Popper, Kim Dracula, Head Da Don, 2Gunn Kevi, Durand Bernarr, Qveen Herby, Jehry Robinson, UBI, Zkeircrow, Phlaque The Grimstress, and Nave Monjo.

You can stream Bliss in its entirety below.