Victoria Monét brings “Juicy” from her live set to streaming ahead of her project Frequency Of Love. Produced by D’Mile, Spencer Stewart and Michael Brun. By the time “Juicy” reached streaming, Victoria Monét had already let the song spend weeks in public. She says she performed it at more than 20 stops on Bruno Mars’ Romantic Tour and fed a longer preview through a dedicated hotline, so the finished recording arrives with the familiarity of a live favorite rather than the anonymity of a brand-new single. “Juicy” moves on bright guitar licks and a relaxed, midtempo R&B groove, leaving plenty of room for Monét’s playful delivery. D’Mile, Spencer Stewart, and Michael Brun produce, with additional production from Camper and Ryan James Caar, while Babyface is among the co-writers. The old-school polish is present without turning the song into a period piece.

You can stream “Juicy” below.

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